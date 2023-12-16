MLB Rumors: Cubs-Cody Bellinger chatter takes a surprising turn in Chicago's favor
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger could be in for a reunion after all. Who would've guessed?
By Mark Powell
Could the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger reunite for another playoff run? How about five?
Bellinger is in search of a long-term deal after a magnificent season spent in Chicago on a prove-it deal. The former NL MVP proved it and then some. Bellinger's next deal will likely exceed $200 million, with reports earlier this offseason that the Scott Boras client wanted a $250 million deal.
While the latter number isn't realistic, Bellinger could secure an offer over $200 million from either the Cubs, Giants or Blue Jays. The Cubs and Jays are said to be the most aggressive for his services, especially after Toronto missed out on Shohei Ohtani. Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs, expect Bellinger's market to heat up some. For now, he and the Cubs are fine waiting.
MLB Rumors: Cubs, Cody Bellinger trending in right direction
While Cubs beat writer Sahadev Sharma initially suggested that Bellinger was out of Chicago's price range, Jon Heyman's report this week that the Cubs remain in on the star outfielder is an encouraging sign. Perhaps one side, or both, are willing to budge on their demands to make a good thing work.
The Giants signed Jung Hoo Lee, which could serve as their 'big star' acquisition for this winter. While San Francisco-area fans may not be satisfied with adding only Lee, the Giants front office has long been in search for a star to build around. If Lee can assimilate to the majors as well as the Giants think he can, then perhaps they have something.
As for the Cubs, the acquisition of Lee essentially gives the Giants an out, meaning the Blue Jays and Chicago are Bellinger's two prime suitors. Keeping Bellinger in the outfield would give the Cubs a building block with new manager Craig Counsell in an offseason where they've otherwise struck out.
The Blue Jays should be taken seriously as well. They were one fake flight away from landing Ohtani for a reason. However, the latest reporting should be taken as a good sign by Cubs fans.