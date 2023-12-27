MLB Rumors: Cubs back in on Bellinger, Mets SP target, Jays-Bichette trade back on?
- Cubs might be back in on Cody Bellinger
- Mets have their eyes set on a new SP target
- Could the Blue Jays trade Bo Bichette after signing a shortstop?
MLB Rumors: Latest Blue Jays signing could lead to a Bo Bichette trade
Earlier this offseason, there were whispers about the possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays trading Bo Bichette away. This might seem crazy, but Bichette only being under team control through the 2025 season with no long-term extension should absolutely not be completely untouchable, especially if there is a monster offer out there.
The Jays missing out on Shohei Ohtani lessened the possibility of a Bichette trade as Toronto still would like to be competitive and would have a very hard time doing so by trading their best hitter.
While a trade is certainly unlikely, the Jays agreeing to terms with infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa can at least beg the question of whether Toronto would consider a deal. They'd have to get absurd value back, but at least would have a backup option in place. Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees' everyday shortstop in 2022 and while he doesn't provide much offensively, he is highly regarded in the field.
The more likely outcome is Bichette stays and Kiner-Falefa plays a similar role to the one he played with the Yankees this past season. Anthony Volpe was their everyday shortstop but Kiner-Falefa saw time at seven different positions (including pitcher!) IKF played in all three outfield spots and also saw time at third base, second base, and shortstop.
With this move, IKF is essentially replacing Whit Merrifield as the team's super-utility man. Sure, he can step in if Bichette is moved, but it's hard to see that happening.