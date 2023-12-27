MLB Rumors: Cubs back in on Bellinger, Mets SP target, Jays-Bichette trade back on?
- Cubs might be back in on Cody Bellinger
- Mets have their eyes set on a new SP target
- Could the Blue Jays trade Bo Bichette after signing a shortstop?
MLB Rumors: Mets have their eyes set on a new starting pitching target
It's been an extremely quiet offseason for the New York Mets who appeared to be in Yoshinobu Yamamoto or bust mode. After such a disappointing 2023 season, many have assumed that the Mets would spend their way to building another strong team to compete in 2024, but that's not the plan. The Mets were prepared to spend on Yamamoto, but haven't shown that same willingness with other free agents. Even Shohei Ohtani.
Things can always change, but for now, the Mets appear to be bargain bin hunters. Every move they've made has been for one year with the biggest signing coming in the form of Luis Severino who is coming off a dreadful year. Another pitcher with a solid track record coming off a down year is Lucas Giolito, and according to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are showing 'strong interest' in this right-hander.
As Puma notes in his article, the most attractive asset Giolito provides is his durability and ability to give innings. Even when he isn't at his best, Giolito is a sure bet for 29+ starts and 160+ innings, as he's done in each of his last five seasons (excluding 2020). For reference, Kodai Senga led the Mets with 29 starts and 166.1 innings pitched this past season.
Giolito is coming off a down year, posting a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts and 184.1 innings pitched, however, there are reasons to believe he can be in for a bounce back. His ERA in 21 starts with the White Sox before short stints with the Angels and Guardians this past season was at a much better 3.79. Giolito also allowed an American League-leading 41 home runs. Making the move to pitcher-friendly Citi Field is a better spot for a flyball pitcher like Giolito.
The 29-year-old received Cy Young votes from 2019-2021 and perhaps a new destination can help him recapture that good form. If not, the Mets will at the very least get an arm they can depend on to take the ball every fifth day and give length. It's a no-brainer for a team in desperate need of some rotation help.