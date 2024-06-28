MLB Rumors: Cubs trade surprise, Mets fence-sitting, Red Sox about-face
The MLB season is in full swing now, at the front of most sports fans attention after the conclusion of the NBA Season. With MLB in the spotlight, it's a perfect time to break down some of the biggest rumors in the game.
The trade deadline brings the most drama of all during baseball season. This year will be one of the most interesting and potentially active deadlines of all time, just because of the number of teams that sit on the fence between buying and selling.
A lot could change in the next month, but let's take a look at the way things sit right now.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger catching eyes as potential trade target
For a while, the Chicago Cubs were seen as a team with postseason aspirations, but the thing about baseball is anything can change in an instant. And that's exactly what's happened to Chicago.
They've seen their season do a complete 180-degree turn, going from them pushing the Brewers for first in the NL Central to them struggling to stay out of last place. It's truly been a roller coaster of a season.
The Athletic MLB Staff has noted the same thing, pointing out how some big-time teams are even scouting Cubs games with their eyes locked on Cody Bellinger as a trade target.
"With the Cubs struggling to gain traction in the playoff race, teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have recently had a noticeable scouting presence around the club, a league source said. If the trend continues for the Cubs, Bellinger’s name will likely become a much-discussed name again near the deadline, as it was last season."
Bellinger has opt-outs in his contract after the 2024 and 2025 season, but he'll likely be locked into his contract until 2026. He wouldn't be a piece that the Cubs would want to trade, but with the Yankees keeping an eye on him, New York could send an offer that Chicago can't decline.
Either way, Bellinger is gaining steam as a trade piece. A few weeks ago, this statement would have been blasphemous to write, read, or say, but it's starting to seem a bit more likely as days go by.
MLB Rumors: Mets unsure of deadline plans after successful June
The 2024 New York Mets are a prime example of the beauty in baseball.
Before the season, the Mets were supposed to be terrible. After playing two months of games, the Mets were terrible. But after a 24-35 start, New York has stormed back into the postseason race, thanks in part to the mediocre National League.
This has left a team, that was once considered for sure sellers at the trade deadline, questioning where to go at the deadline. The Athletic MLB Staff recently made the same point.
"The New York Mets haven’t yet made any directional decisions regarding the trade deadline, according to people familiar with the club’s thinking, and how they continue to play will inform their approach."
A few weeks ago, it seemed as though the Mets had come to terms that Pete Alonso was going to be on the move. But now they could crack a postseason berth, holding onto Alonso. A team that sold two aces last year could be buyers at the deadline this year, looking to acquire big names in the trade market rather than sending them away.
Baseball-Reference gives the 39-39 Mets over a 50% chance to make the postseason as of today. It's truly been an incredible turnaround for the team and their fans.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox seemingly changing direction ahead of the deadline
The Boston Red Sox are cursed with the harsh reality of playing in the best division in baseball. While the Guardians may have the best record in the American League, it doesn't take a genius to see that the AL East has the top two teams in the AL. The Orioles and Yankees are seemingly on another planet, thanks in large part to their MVP candidates.
For awhile, this left Boston with little hope to crack a postseason berth or fight in the division. While they're still far away from a division title, they have found themselves back in the postseason race and MLB insider Jon Heyman believes they won't be selling on the players that they were expected to sell.
"The Red Sox are thinking status quo, for now anyway. So Tyler O’Neill, Nick Pivetta and Kenley Jansen may stay."
The trio of O'Neill, Pivetta and Jansen were once looked at as good as gone in Boston. Even Red Sox fans had accepted the fact that the team was going to trade these players away. But, just like the Mets, Boston has turned their season around and put themselves in position to win. The players are forcing the front office to get aggressive as buyers at the deadline rather than sellers.