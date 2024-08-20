Cubs star free-agent link already has a connection with Craig Counsell
Craig Counsell has not been the godsend many Chicago Cubs fans expected going into the season. He has been dealt a shoddy hand — it's virtually impossible to adequately manage such a talent-deprived bullpen — but the Cubs were on the precipice of the playoffs a year ago. Rather than taking a step forward, Chicago has taken a step back. It's hard not to pin a solid chunk of the blame on the new coach.
It doesn't help that Counsell reset the market with the largest managerial contract in MLB history. He secured the bag and promptly underperformed, which places him under extreme scrutiny. The Cubs are going to give Counsell time to figure it out and establish a culture. It's never easy changing teams. If Chicago doesn't start making progress next season, though, the tides could turn quickly. Counsell is already losing ground on a weekly basis in the court of public opinion.
There is equal pressure on Jed Hoyer, who has built a fine but flawed roster. The bullpen woes are equally attributable to the front office. Adbert Alzolay is hurt and Hector Neris' production fell off a cliff, which is unfortunate, but Chicago's lack of pitching depth has been readily apparent to those watching at home.
A complicated offseason awaits the Cubs. There is uncertainty about Cody Bellinger's future, as he can opt out of his contract. Even if he opts in, that only entails financial hurdles. The Cubs are not traditionally big spenders, but Chicago went over the luxury tax this season and appears motivated to build a contender in 2025. Perhaps Counsell can work his magic on the recruiting front, which might ingratiate him with malcontent fans.
Craig Counsell could help the Cubs lure top free agent Corbin Burnes
In a recent appearance on '670 The Score,' Cubs insider Bruce Levine mentioned right-handed ace Corbin Burnes as Chicago's "No. 1 guy" in the upcoming free agent pool. Burnes started the All-Star game this season and has been dealing for the Baltimore Orioles.
"I am of the same category, that is … The Cubs, do they need (Juan) Soto? Do they need (Corbin) Burnes? Do they need to spend another $50 or $60M a year in payroll next year? That’s not up to me and you to decide, Mike. But Burnes will be available, I think he’ll be their No. 1 guy that they’ll be looking for next year as far as a free agent. Again, the old adage is ‘If you need more hitting, go and get yourself the best pitcher in baseball, okay?’ Because it’s still the game. And I think the Cubs will be players for Burnes." (h/t Bleacher Nation)
It's hard to imagine a better pitching target for Chicago. Burnes is the perfect righty to counterbalance the Cubs' southpaw duo of Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. Chicago immediately establishes one of, if not the best starting fives in the National League with this move. Burnes has a 3.10 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 25 starts for Baltimore, including 144 strikeouts in 153.2 innings pitched.
Burnes looks awfully comfortable in Baltimore, where he should have a real chance to compete for a World Series berth. Unfortunately, Burnes' free agent market could quickly escalate past the Orioles' price point. Earlier this season, Ken Rosenthal told 'Foul Territory TV' that Burnes "is not coming back" to Baltimore. It's a one-and-done campaign from the looks of it.
Obviously the Cubs are intimately familiar with Burnes, who spent the first six years of his career with the neighboring Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes has torched the Cubs on several occasions and he has a deep-rooted connection with Counsell, Milwaukee's former manager. That could be enough for Burnes to cross enemy lines and really peeve the Brewers fandom, assuming Chicago's offer is up to snuff with a competitive marketplace.
There's a world in which Burnes' next contract surpasses $300 million in total value. It's difficult to imagine the Cubs ramping up to that level given Jed Hoyer's history, but Burnes has such a blatant connection to the coaching staff and the division, that he could break the mold. Chicago needs offense more than pitching, if we're being honest, but Burnes is a flat-out superstar. If he's on the table for Chicago, the Cubs would be wise to pursue.