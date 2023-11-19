MLB rumors: Cubs getting left behind for key FA, STL fumbling FA already, Dodgers hoping for another Sox deal
By Josh Wilson
St. Louis Cardinals already a lame duck in free agency
During November and December, all fans really want to see is action from their team. Action to at least be in the discussion on key free agents that would meet positions of need for the roster. Making signings is important, yes, but in the early offseason, sometimes being "in discussion" is more than enough.
The St. Louis Cardinals are not meeting expectations thus far. Despite starting pitching being an obvious area of need, the Cardinals were not even engaged on Philadelphia Phillies free agent Aaron Nola according to Derrick Goold.
The Cardinals are not the only losers here. The Braves were said to be interested and their pestering may have even pushed the Phillies to move with a bit more urgency. But at least they were engaged, throwing their hat in the ring to try to improve a position of clear need.
For the Cardinals to have the same positional need yet to not have even engaged Nola to try to secure his services feels like a sin for a club that has generally been known for competing.
There is still plenty of offseason left for Cardinals President of Baseball Ops. John Mozeliak to prove the doubters wrong, but so far, it is not looking like the Cardinals are moving on its key issues with a sense of urgency. That won't sit well with Cards fans.