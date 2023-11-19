MLB rumors: Cubs getting left behind for key FA, STL fumbling FA already, Dodgers hoping for another Sox deal
- The Dodgers and White Sox are engaged in trade talks
- Aaron Nola was evidently of no interest to the Cardinals
- The Cubs are slipping in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes
By Josh Wilson
Cubs not mentioned as favorites to land Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs got their offseason off to a shocking splash when they canned manager David Ross -- who appeared to have job security -- in favor of longtime rival Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers. Counsell's contract in Milwaukee ended after the 2023 season.
That signing was a massive signal that the team is all-in on any moves that will get them closer to bringing another World Series trophy to Wrigleyville.
So, pencil in the Cubs for big moves, like re-signing Cody Bellinger, and going after other big free agents available to upgrade the roster, right?
Not so fast. On Bellinger, in particular, the Cubs are falling out of the race based on recent rumors. Bob Nightengale recently reported that the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees are seen as co-favorites to land the outfielder/first baseman. No mention of the Cubs.
The Cubs have been thought to be theoretically in the race until this point for Bellinger, who signed with Chicago on a one-year deal last offseason to stop in town and revitalize his reputation after a few bad down years with the Dodgers. He may have done so in such an electric way that he's priced himself right out of Chicago's future.