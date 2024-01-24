MLB Rumors: Cubs miss on Hoskins, Clase trade options, Brewers next moves
- How the Cubs missed out on Rhys Hoskins
- Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has some trade options.
- Where do the Brewers go from here after signing Hoskins?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Possible landing spots for Emmanuel Clase via trade
The Cleveland Guardians took several steps back in 2023 after cruising to an AL Central title the previous year. They finished in third place with a record of 76-86.
Now, there is a possibility that All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase is traded.
Zack Rymer of Bleacher Report listed 10 teams as potential landing spots for Clase. The most likely suitors listed were the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs.
Obviously, Clase would be a significant upgrade in the back end of the bullpen for all the teams listed. The Dodgers may not be done just yet, even after a very busy month of December.
The Yankees would also be an ideal fit due to Clay Holmes' recent second-half track record.
Arizona watched Paul Sewald falter in the World Series and might benefit from an upgrade at the back end of their bullpen, while the Phillies lost Craig Kimbrel in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles.
Other teams listed were the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres. They were considered less likely options for Clase.