MLB Rumors: Cubs Imanaga update, Braves low-key move, Jorge Soler market

MLB Rumors: Braves sign former rival Luis Guillorme for infield depth
Just when you think you know what the Atlanta Braves are going to do, Alex Anthopoulos has a knack for flipping the script on you. Case in point would be the recent blockbuster trade for left-hander Chris Sale (and the subsequent extension) that sent highly touted prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox.
In the aftermath, though, there were two lingering questions about the Braves. The first still pertained to pitching, namely if Anthopoulos and Atlanta had any other subsequent moves planned to upgrade the rotation or the bullpen. That still remains to be answered. However, the other question was about the organization's infield depth (or even outfield depth with a potential Grissom position switch) with Grissom and Nick Lopez both departing via trade this offseason.
Both Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies have missed significant time over the past two seasons, which would seemingly raise the need for depth at the middle-infield positions, especially at the major league level. But heading into the first weekend of January, the Braves have seemingly given us the answer for how they plan to address that.
On Friday, the Braves announced that, in addition to avoiding arbitration with Huascar Ynoa, they also signed former rival Mets infielder Luis Guillorme to a one-year, $1.1 million major league contract.
Guillorme is familiar with a backup role from his time in New York, having just one season with more than 69 games played. Having said that, he's been an above-average defensive piece capable of playing multiple positions, but has also hit .261 over six seasons in MLB as well.
While Guillorme isn't going to move the needle or have the upside of a high-end pitching target or even an earlier-offseason trade for Jarred Kelenic, he fills a much-needed role in Atlanta as someone who can come in, get on base relatively well ahead of the Braves' big bats, and not give up anything defensively as well. It's low-key, but it's another stellar move for Anthopoulos.