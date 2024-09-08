MLB Rumors: Cubs-Juan Soto denial, Braves target setback, Vladdy's expectations

Why can’t the Cubs go for Soto? Ryan Dempster addresses that very question here. Dempster was insightful in full cast on Chicago, 2016, 2013 and all three of his careers. Smart guy!



YouTube: https://t.co/kB3T4FlTrT

Apple: https://t.co/Taj3Atdrmm

Spotify: https://t.co/ui2TnuGDu9 pic.twitter.com/B7ffFiSJVW