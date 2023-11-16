MLB Rumors: 'Centerpiece' of Cubs-Mets Pete Alonso trade talks won't cut it
The Chicago Cubs are still in on Mets slugger Pete Alonso if New York is willing to trade him. The Cubs have identified the centerpiece of a proposed trade package.
By Mark Powell
While David Stearns and the New York Mets are open to contract extension talks with Pete Alonso, who is set to enter free agency next offseason, they're also receiving trade interest for the Polar Bear. At his best, Alonso is a Home Run Derby champion, and can change the game in any at-bat.
Alonso's worth is obvious. He will get paid, either this winter or next. However, if the Mets don't consider an extension likely at this juncture, exploring trade interest makes more sense than standing pat. There have been conflicting reports on Alonso's future, with some in the New York media stating an extension is in the works. Meanwhile, Jesse Rogers, who covers the Cubs for ESPN, has revealed the centerpiece of Chicago's trade offer for Alonso.
Per Rogers, "The team also has power-hitting infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel playing first base during winter ball in an attempt to find a home for him around the diamond. If the New York Mets were to make Pete Alonso available for a trade, the Cubs could be a fit, with Morel as a centerpiece player in return, according to sources familiar with their thinking."
Would the Mets trade Pete Alonso to Cubs for Christopher Morel, more?
Morel is just 24 years old, and slashed .247/.313/.508 last season with 26 home runs in 107 games. Those are respectable numbers, and he has room for improvement in the field. If the Mets are aiming for a rebuild -- and don't see Alonso as part of their next playoff team -- then acquiring a younger power hitter who can play first base makes sense.
The problem is Morel is a below-average defender pretty much anywhere on the diamond, including first base and both corner outfield spots. There's nowhere to hide him. At the plate, he strikes out over 31 percent of the time, which is higher than Alonso, as SNY points out.
Trading Alonso is one thing. Sending him to Chicago in a deal in which Morel is the best young player/prospect New York receives in return is another. If the Cubs want Alonso, they'll have to pony up.