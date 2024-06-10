Cubs could stick it to rival, avoid paying Pete Alonso $200M in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Cubs are a team in need of another bat. That much is clear right now. They just lost three of four against the Cincinnati Reds and didn't score more than four runs once in those four games. They're now 14th in the majors in runs scored and 19th in home runs. Yes, it could be worse, but this Cubs offense also was expected to be better than it has been.
The biggest bat that the Cubs have been consistently linked with is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, and for good reason. Alonso is one of the best power bats in the game, and has always loved hitting at Wrigley Field. The only issue is he's set to hit free agency at the end of the year, and he'd cost a ton to pry away from Flushing in a trade.
With that in mind, Chicago can potentially pursue a cheaper alternative, both on the trade market and in free agency, and can potentially stick it to their division rivals in the process.
Cubs could avoid giving Pete Alonso absurd contract while simultaneously sticking it to their rivals with this signing
Alonso would be the top option, but the Cubs have to be reasonable. If what Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting is true, the Cubs would be wise to avoid Alonso in free agency. Fortunately, Nightengale outlines some alternatives.
"While Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to seek at least $200 million in the free-agent market this winter, teams seeking first basemen can instead turn to Paul Goldschmidt, Rhys Hoskins and Christian Walker, all who are eligible for free agency."
Nightengale says that Alonso is seeking at least $200 million in free agency this winter. No offense to Alonso, but that would be a pretty drastic overpay by the Cubs if they were to give him that kind of money. Alonso is a great player but is also a 30-year-old power-hitting first baseman who isn't the best defender in the world either. Players of his archetype don't age particularly well, and there's a good chance that the contract wouldn't look so great sooner rather than later.
Even if Alonso doesn't get $200 million, he's going to get a ton of money. Certainly over nine figures. Even that feels like a lot when strong alternatives, like Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals, is on the market.
No, Goldschmidt is not close to the player that he once was, but he's not a bad player either. He got off to a miserable start, but in his last 24 games (a decent sample size), Goldschmidt has an .829 OPS. Not a single Cubs player has an OPS that high this season. He'd require a one or maybe two-year deal, would be cheap, and would be very motivated to beat the Cardinals.
Alonso is the dream, but only if the cost is right. If his asking price is truly $200 million or anything remotely close, the Cubs would be better off dipping into the next year and poaching Goldschmidt instead.