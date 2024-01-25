MLB Rumors: Cubs and Red Sox bidding war, Astros fall short, Rangers strike back
- Cubs and Red Sox bidding for reliever
- Astros miss out on left-handed slugger
- Rangers pivot to different reliever after missing on Josh Hader
MLB Rumors: Rangers pivot to different reliever after missing on Josh Hader
The Texas Rangers were arguably the biggest losers of the Josh Hader decision. Not only did they not end up with arguably the best reliever in the sport, they had to watch him sign with their bitter rivals, the team they just defeated in seven hard-fought games in the ALCS, the Houston Astros.
While the deal could have some long-term ramifications for Houston, it gives them, for now, a dominant bullpen trio consisting of Hader, Ryan Pressly, and Bryan Abreu, and makes them arguably the favorites in the American League over Texas.
The Rangers have done virtually nothing the offseason after winning the World Series. They signed Kirby Yates which should help what was an awful bullpen in the regular season, but also lost arms like Will Smith, Aroldis Chapman, and Chris Stratton who were key relievers out of their 'pen.
Finding a late-game reliever is paramount for this Rangers team, and Jon Heyman of the NY Post is reporting that David Robertson is among the relievers they're speaking to. Robertson makes a lot of sense for Texas as he's one of the best relievers left in free agency and brings a ton of postseason experience to the table. He can close or set up for the Rangers, and won't break the bank financially.
Robertson is not Hader, but is a more cost-effective reliever who could make more sense for the 2024 Rangers. Last season, Robertson recorded a 3.03 ERA, a 1.194 WHIP, 18 saves, 78 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 65.1 innings (62 games).
If going from Hader to Robertson is what allows them to re-sign Jordan Montgomery, it's probably worth it. If they sign Robertson and still let Montgomery walk, Texas might be in big trouble.