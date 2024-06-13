This Cubs-Red Sox trade would make Boston fans storm Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in quite the predicament this trade deadline season. They're caught in the middle of buying and selling. These next few weeks will completely determine the outlook for the rest of the Red Sox season.
Plenty of their players have been floated around in trade rumors including Tyler O'Neill and Kenley Jansen. Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($), however, floated around a few other Boston names and the Red Sox faithful won't be too happy to hear about this one.
And it's a player who would seemingly fit perfectly with the Chicago Cubs and address a major need in the lineup.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox C Connor Wong listed as trade candidate, Cubs connected
Bowden listed players all 30 MLB teams could pursue at their positions of need or trade away depending on buying or selling. When he got to the NL Central, namely the Cubs, he made a point that Chicago needed a catcher. As the list of catchers went on, the name "Connor Wong" would catch the eye of any Red Sox fan.
Before the Red Sox fans show up with torches and pitchforks, let's preface that Wong should not be dealt anywhere. This idea is completely preposterous and a bit out of touch with the state of the Red Sox right now.
Obviously, trading for Wong would be good for the Cubs, but it makes zero sense for the Red Sox. To even mention his name as a trade piece is enough to make Boston fans storm Fenway Park.
Wong, 28, is still in the pre-arbitration portion of his contract. This means that he's under team control through the 2028 season. There's no reason for Boston to consider a trade for a player, especially at the most valuable position on the field, that's under control for another five years.
On top of that, Wong has been incredible this year, slashing .329/.389/.451 with an OPS+ of 135. His value as a catcher and a hitter is hard to replace, at least right now while one of the organization's top prospects, Kyle Teel, is still in Double-A.
In the minds of the Red Sox front office, they plan on competing before 2028. That means Connor Wong would be under contract by the time they're really ready to make a playoff run. Wong is a piece of the future in Boston, not an expendable trade piece on the market in 2024.