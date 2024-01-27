MLB Rumors: Cubs RP reunion, Red Sox smoke-screen, another Yankees blockbuster trade
MLB Rumors: Yankees named among top suitors for Emmanuel Clase trade
Despite some uncertainty (or maybe better described as dread) from New York Yankees fans regarding the potential moves Brian Cashman could make in the 2023-24 offseason, it's been a productive winter for the pinstripes, though there is still more that could be done.
Signing Marcus Stroman has been the biggest free agency move to date for the Yankees, but they've made arguably bigger moves on the trade market. It started by making a deal with the rival Boston Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo to deepen the rotation in that position group, but then New York pulled off a massive blockbuster, landing Juan Soto (and Trent Grisham) from the San Diego Padres.
But what if the Yankees weren't done there on the trade market and had another blockbuster deal to make?
While the starting pitching market via trade has seemingly dried up regarding Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber, among others, one of the big names still being floated as a trade possibility is Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. And Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently ranked potential Clase suitors and ended up with the Yankees as the third-best fit:
"They're indeed known to be on the lookout for a big-time relief arm. They were another team linked to Hader before he landed in Houston. They've also been linked to Stephenson and Neris.
"It's hard not to wonder if the Yankees could turn to Clase, who would be an upgrade even over Holmes in the ninth inning. He'd certainly be no worse than an insurance policy, and Holmes' tendency to fade in the second half is one reason to believe one of those is needed."
Rymer proposed a trade of prospects Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira in return for Clase. That would be a steep price to pay but, as noted, it would be a substantial Hader-like upgrade for the Yankees bullpen. Moreover, the influx of young outfield talent could entice Cleveland, even if it were other prospects involved besides Jones and Pereira.
In any case, this is a move that hasn't materialized just yet, but could be one to keep an eye on.