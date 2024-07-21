MLB Rumors: Cubs create trade war, Cardinals ideal addition, Skubal-Yankees
- The Cubs created an all-out trade war between the Yankees and Red Sox.
- The St. Louis Cardinals have an ideal starting pitching upgrade.
- The New York Yankees can't be forgotten in the Tarik Skubal chase.
The MLB trade deadline is coming quicker than we could have imagined. There has been very little action up to this point, with a few players being dealt, but nothing overwhelmingly exciting. That could change quickly, though.
Over the next week or two, the deadline should really heat up. Stars like Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Pete Alonso and Luis Robert Jr. have all been discussed as potential trade chips which could get dealt in the coming weeks.
This year's deadline has potential to be quite the exciting time. It could also be a bit of a dud. I guess time will tell.
MLB Rumors: Trade war emerging for Cubs starter Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs have been through quite the roller coaster of a season this year. They started the year as one of the best teams in the league, showing some potential to compete in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the division.
But following a horrendous stretch in May and most of June, the Cubs have gone from potential buyers to almost certain sellers. FanGraphs currently gives the Cubs a 6.7 percent chance to make the postseason.
With those odds in mind, the Cubs could look to deal their starter, Jameson Taillon, who has gained attention from teams around the league.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale discussed some of the trade fits for the Cubs starter, Taillon.
"The Boston Red Sox and Yankees have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about starter Jameson Taillon, but the Cubs are undecided whether they will be buyers or sellers," Nightengale wrote.
With the Red Sox and Yankees both needing a starting pitcher at the deadline, this rivalry could run much deeper than just on the field. They could look to acquire the same players.
Both teams have a connection to Taillon. New York had him for a few years before he was with the Cubs and Boston's president of baseball operations Craig Breslow was a big proponent of bringing Taillon to Chicago when Breslow was with the Cubs.
MLB Rumors: Erick Fedde listed as ideal Cardinals trade candidate
The Chicago White Sox are going to be the most aggressive sellers at the trade deadline this year. They could sell on their superstars, Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet, if they get the right package of prospects in return.
They could also look to move their breakout starter Erick Fedde and their expiring outfielder Tommy Pham. Closer Michael Kopech is also a candidate to be traded this year.
Basically, if you're on the White Sox roster and another team is interested, there's a chance you can get moved.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale listed Fedde as a potential trade candidate for the St. Louis Cardinals.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have strong interest in White Sox veteran starter Erick Fedde," Nightengale wrote.
The Cardinals are looking to buy as they continue to try to secure one of the NL Wild Card spots. Baseball Reference gives St. Louis a 22 percent chance of making the postseason, good for third-highest in the NL Central. Despite being multiple games over .500, they're given a slightly lower chance to make the postseason than the Reds, who are four games behind St. Louis.
MLB Rumors: Yankees show willingness to move top prospect for Tarik Skubal
The New York Yankees have shown serious interest in the best pitchers on the trade market this season. The likes of Garrett Crochet from the White Sox and Tarik Skubal from the Tigers have been on their radar for the entire month of July, but one issue has gotten in the way. The Yankees haven't been willing to include their top prospect, Spencer Jones, in any of these deals.
That has now changed, opening the door to the Yankees making a huge blockbuster deal this month.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale had the report:
"The Yankees, for the first time, are willing to include No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones in a trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet or Tigers Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal," Nightengale wrote.
For now, there is no trade close between the Yankees and either team, but it at least opens the door to the possibility that wasn't there before.
Jones, 23, is struggling a bit this year, slashing .237/.317/.403 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles and 18 stolen bases on the season. The 6-6 outfielder is a true power threat at the plate while showing improving speed.
A deal for Crochet or Skubal would need to include more than just Jones, but it's a good start that the Yankees are willing to deal him.