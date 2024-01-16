MLB Rumors: Cubs target closer, Braves bad news, Blue Jays ace hurdle
- Blue Jays don't have a clear path to landing one ace
- Braves get a dose of cold water poured on their rotation
- Cubs setting their sights on an All-Star closer
MLB Rumors: Cubs targeting Emmanuel Clase trade to bolster bullpen
When the offseason started, you would've been hard-pressed to find a big-name player that the Chicago Cubs weren't connected to as a possibility. Yes, that included Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was there, Cody Bellinger was obviously a possibility, and the star of the reliever class, Josh Hader, was also in the mix.
Infamously at this point, the Cubs have not been all that active on the open market. They finally made a move to ink Shota Imanaga from Japan to beef up the rotation, but there are still questions about retaining Bellinger, if they can add another starter, and how Jed Hoyer will improve the bullpen.
In the case of the latter, though, there might be a solution that the Cubs are exploring. According to Cubs insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago has been in discussions with the Cleveland Guardians regarding star closer Emmanuel Clase:
"While the Cubs are reluctant to dole out big money to relievers, it doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in acquiring a star in the role. The Cubs have interest in 25-year-old Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase on the trade market, sources said. Clase has led MLB in saves in each of the past two seasons, compiling 86 saves in that stretch. Clase has a 2.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio for his career. He’s been one of the elite bullpen arms for years, though his ERA increased to 3.22 in 2023 and his velocity was down a tick, which could be something to consider moving forward.
"Even so, Clase is on an affordable contract that makes him appealing to any suitor. He’s set to make $2.9 million in 2024 and is under team control through 2028. The last two years of his deal are $10-million team options."
Clase would be a revelation with the Cubs. His talent is abundant, his contract is still cheap – which is why Cleveland is exploring the possibility of trading him before he demands a big contract once club control runs out – but he also fills a role that Chicago struggled to last season.
Adbert Alozay led the club in saves last season with 22 but there was simply not the reliable end-of-game arm that managers and fans would like to see. Clase is a substantial upgrade and would allow Alozay to move into a more natural role for him and potentially have ripple effects (positive ones) throughout the rest of the bullpen.
Levine also noted that Hader was still an option, especially with his connection to new manager Craig Counsell, but the price could still be too high. That could make the Clase trade more likely, though that will certainly cost quite a bit in terms of a prospect haul in return.