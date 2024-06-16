3 Cubs trade packages that work together to overtake Brewers in NL Central
At the beginning of June, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan ($) listed the Chicago Cubs as a "tweener" when it comes to their outlook for the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline. Essentially, their one of what seems like a majority of the teams in baseball whose outlook could be determined over the next month or so before the All-Star break.
When it comes to the Cubs, it's not hard to see why they earned that moniker at this point. Even with Saturday's win over the rival Cardinals, Chicago is still 7.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, not to mention sitting in fourth place in the division. However, the club is also just one game out of a Wild Card spot at 34-37, so they are anything but out of playoff consideration at this point.
Jed Hoyer has certainly been a calculated and prudent decision-maker for the Cubs in his tenure. At the same time, he's not been shy about his desire to have this team contend. And with the right trades at the deadline, there's a very real chance that Chicago could level up, go on a run, and overtake the likely overachieving Brewers to win the division, then possibly make a deep playoff push.
But it has to be the right trades. These are those right trades, three trade packages to send three sellers for upgrades that could benefit the Cubs' push in the NL Central and perhaps beyond as well.
3. A Cubs-Marlins trade for Tanner Scott to upgrade the bullpen
The Cubs bullpen has, to put it plainly, been a thorn in the side of manager Craig Counsell all season. Chicago's relievers rank 25th in baseball in terms of collective ERA (4.44) and it's a hold-your-breath situation whenever the bullpen is called upon in a tight game. Trading for Marlins southpaw Tanner Scott would go a long way in remedying that issue, though.
For the Marlins, this is going to be an absolute fire sale and Scott is expected to be one of the primary trade candidates on the move before the deadline. There will be competition but the Cubs could offer a variety of packages that might entice Miami. This one, in particular, offers some upside.
Matt Mervis has yet to show he can hit well at the big-league level despite relatively ample opportunities over the past two seasons but he's hit at every minor-league level previously. There is still hope for the 26-year-old corner infielder and he could absolutely be molded by the Marlins. Then there's Brandon Birdsell, a 24-year-old reliever with a great fastball and nice slider who has looked solid in the minors. He seems like the perfect young arm to include in a deal for Scott, especially since the Cubs have pitching prospect depth to spare.
Meanwhile, Chicago lands Scott as an anchor in the bullpen that they've been lacking, addressing arguably their biggest need at the deadline while not spending the world as Scott is on an expiring contract, though that could open the door for the Cubs to extend or re-sign him.
2. A Cubs-Rockies trade to upgrade at catcher with Elias Diaz
It's become glaring over the past couple of months that catcher is another issue for the Cubs. Whether it's been Miguel Amaya or veteran Yan Gomes, it's been an issue. Chicago ranks 28th in MLB in terms of OPS from their catchers, which has been a plague for an offense that can't afford to have this type of hole in the lineup. So the longstanding connection to catcher Elias Diaz makes a ton of sense when considering that, and a trade such as this should be on the table.
Diaz is another player on an expiring contract, which may be the only reason that the normally tight-fisted Rockies would part with him at the deadline. And the Cubs would make it worth their while to do so, sending their No. 11 prospect in BJ Murray Jr. and another Top 30 prospect in Brody McCullough, both of whom would fit what Colorado should be looking for.
Neither Murray or McCullough look MLB-ready at this point but the Rockies aren't a team that's a year away from competing. Instead, they look the part of an organization that has no other choice but to play the long game. In that light, the two prospects in this deal adequately fit their timeline.
As for Diaz, though he just hit the short-term IL, he's been phenomenal this season, slashing .303/.352/.439. He would be an enormous upgrade over Gomes and give Amaya more runway. Moreover, as an expiring veteran contract, he could conceivably be an option for the Cubs to either pursue re-signing or possibly hand the reins fully to Amaya in 2025.
1. A Cubs-Mets trade to make the Pete Alonso dream a reality
The white whale for the Chicago Cubs has long been New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Ever since he was floated as a potential trade target in the final year of his contract with the Mets, Chicago has been connected as a landing spot. Putting him in this lineup would wholly change the complexion of it and, as Tim Boyle of Rising Apple noted, he might come cheaper than expected, perhaps for a Top 5-10 prospect in the organization plus another high-upside Top 30 player.
And the Cubs can facilitate that easily.
Jefferson Rojas is the Cubs' No. 7 prospect and could be a cornerstone for the Mets future. Already at High-A at just 19 years old after being signed in the 2022 international class, he has tremendous plate vision and discipline for his age with a .324 OBP this season. With that improving and plus defense, his inclusion is the biggest part to entice the Mets.
But don't sleep on Brennan Davis to help sweeten the deal if there were to be any kind of bidding war. The 24-year-old No. 22 prospect for Chicago has an eye-popping .933 OPS this season over 36 Triple-A games. While he might not hit for great average, he has elite pop and good plate discipline, and he could also factor into the Mets' plans for 2025, which is keenly important to Steve Cohen.
Obviously, the Cubs getting Alonso needs no introduction. Inserting one of the league's best power hitters alongside the likes of Cody Bellinger, Christopher Morel, Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson could be an electric factor, and would certainly be a move to put them over the top in the division.