MLB Rumors: Cubs worst-case scenario, Jordan Montgomery latest, Pirates-Marlins truth
MLB Rumors: What happened with a potential Marlins-Pirates trade
Early on Thursday morning, an article was published saying that Edward Cabrera was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seeing that didn't come as a huge shocker, as Cabrera had been linked to the Pirates in rumors earlier this week, but FanSided's Robert Murray made it clear that while the two sides have talked, the trade did not happen and is not close to happening.
"I'm going to leave it simple as this. Yes, the Marlins and the Pirates have talked. But a deal is not close, it has never been close. I don't know where these are all coming from, but there's no deal that has been close."
Robert's quote is reminiscent of the Shohei Ohtani incident when he was on a plane to Toronto until he wasn't. It sounds like there has been dialogue, but an Edward Cabrera trade, at least for now, is nowhere near close.
The initial article was pre-written by Jason Mackey, a Pirates beat writer for Post-Gazette Sports, and was accidentally published when it was not supposed to be.
As Murray notes, "Pre-writes happen. I pre-write stories whenever I have a scoop or I'm confident that I have a scoop and it's not done. I try and get ahead of it so I can have a story that's ready for when the deal eventually happens. What Mackey did is common practice and it sounds based on his tweet that it was just a total accident."
It's unfortunate that an unfinished article that was pre-written was published when it wasn't ready, but it sounds like it was all a big accident that could've happened to any beat writer. Perhaps a Cabrera to Pittsburgh trade can happen down the line as the teams have spoken about it, it's just not going to happen anytime soon.