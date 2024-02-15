MLB Rumors: Cubs worst-case scenario, Jordan Montgomery latest, Pirates-Marlins truth
- What happened with a potential Marlins-Pirates trade
- Latest on Jordan Montgomery
- Cubs inching closer to their worst-case scenario
For much of the offseason, the assumption was that Jordan Montgomery was going to re-sign with the Texas Rangers. He had pitched brilliantly for them down the stretch and was even better in the playoffs, helping them win their first-ever World Series. Montgomery loved his time in Texas, and the Rangers obviously enjoyed having him around.
Montgomery, deservingly so, is searching for a large contract coming off a career year. He's proven that he can pitch in the postseason after the Yankees believed he couldn't, and he'd help many teams with holes at the top of their rotations. While he's not a prototypical ace, Montgomery is consistently above-average and has proven to be a big-game pitcher.
With that in mind, the Rangers are no longer an option. It was assumed that once they got their TV deal negotiated he'd be brought back, but since their new TV deal is only for the 2024 season, they're uncomfortable when it comes to committing to Monty long-term. Chris Young said it's unlikely that they make another big move this offseason, making it unlikely that Montgomery will come back to Texas.
Murray was hesitant to completely rule the Rangers out while noting it's definitely unlikely. With Texas unlikely, the question then becomes who is interested in Montgomery?
"If it's not going to be the Rangers then who could this possibly be? Could it end up being a case where the Philadelphia Phillies hop in on a short-term deal... Could it be the Red Sox?... The fact that he's still lingering on the market alongside Blake Snell with seemingly no end in sight is rather baffling."
The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox make a whole lot of sense for potential Mongomery destinations as they could use another starter of his caliber. However, it sounds like the Phillies are looking just for a short-term deal, which is obviously not what Montgomery wants. And with the Red Sox, who knows what they're willing to do at this point?
Anyone who was hoping Montgomery would be getting closer to a decision with Spring Training beginning should be disappointed with Murray's latest. It sounds like he's going to remain on the market for a while longer, and it's anyone's best guess as to where he ends up with Texas seemingly out of the running.