An emergency Cubs-Rays trade to save Chicago's season, ailing rotation
Things are dire for the Chicago Cubs right now. After Saturday's blowout, shutout loss to the Angels, they are now eight games below .500, putting Craig Counsell's club now 11 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central but also a full six games out of the a wild card spot. With the trade deadline in just over three weeks, it's decision time for the Cubs.
Over the past week or so, the growing sentiment has been that the Cubs will sell. That's probably the most likely option but, as multiple insiders have noted, the club could still be reluctant to do so. So what if they make a last-ditch effort to buy and try to save their season? After Saturday's loss that saw Kyle Hendricks exit with back tightness, now joining Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks and Ben Brown in the team's infirmary ward, it's clear that starting pitching could be the top target.
But if that's the route they'd go, this needs to be an emergency situation in which the Cubs try to make something happen quick. That's why giving the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that's already sold off one pitcher in a trade, a call would be their best option.
An emergency Cubs-Rays trade for Zack Littell to save Chicago's season
Though the Rays traded Aaron Civale to the NL Central's Brewers already, their returning pitchers could allow them to also deal away another arm like Zack Littell. And the Cubs, if they're going to get after it, should make an offer such as this one.
Littell could make a ton of sense for the Cubs in this scenario. Even with an extra year of control for 2025, his cost to pry him from the Rays won't be crazy. More importantly, the 28-year-old right-hander could come in and provide a veteran quality to the rotation that's lacking right now.
With the Rays this season, Littell has posted a solid 3.94 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He's not going to light the world on fire or be a potential Cy Young winner like some other possible trade candidates this year. However, for what Chicago should be looking for, he makes a world of sense if they are inclined to make a last-gasp trade to try and salvage this season.
The Rays, meanwhile, get a solid return from the Cubs farm system. Derniche Valdez, the No. 15 prospect for the organization, is largely blocked at shortstop with three prospects ahead of him and Dansby Swanson, obviously, locking that down in Chicago. Still just 18 years old, he's posted an .800+ OPS in each of the past two seasons in rookie ball. The upside is high and the Rays would love to get him in the building and work their wizardry on him at a long-term position of need.
As for Nazier Mulé, he's admittedly a throw-in here but also the type of prospect that the Rays would definitely try to make into something special. The 19-year-old No. 28 prospect has a 60-grade fastball and two other pitches grading out at 50 or better on the 80-scale. The stuff is electric, even if he hasn't put it all together yet. However, if anyone can mine the best out of him, it's Tampa Bay.
Again, there's no guarantee that the Cubs buy anything at the trade deadline. In fact, it's more likely they sell off parts. However, if they want to sound the alarms and make one final push to get back in the playoff race in their current state, this could be it.