MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson mistake, David Freese shut down, Mariners call out owner
- Did Dansby Swanson make a mistake signing with the Chicago Cubs?
- David Freese declines Cardinals Hall-of-Fame opportunity.
- Mariners player calls out ownership after missing the postseason.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Should Dansby Swanson regret leaving the Atlanta Braves?
In his first year with the Chicago Cubs, Dansby Swanson watched his former team, the Atlanta Braves, secure the best record in the National League. This included a late-season sweep of Swanson's Cubs, which just barely missed out on the final NL Wild Card spot.
Swanson signed a rather large contract with Chicago this offseason. The savvy Braves front office let Swanson walk coming off a career season, in which he made the NL All-Star team. Instead, Atlanta rolled with Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom at shortstop, with Arcia taking over with an All-Star season of his own.
This begs the question: Did Swanson make a mistake leaving Atlanta in the first place?
The easy answer here is that it's far too early to tell. When Swanson left for Chicago this offseason, it freed up the capital to make a move for Sean Murphy, who is one of the best catchers in baseball at his best. There's no telling if this Atlanta squad would be THIS good with Swanson on the team.
Dansby still has six years left on his contract. His wife, Mallory, plays for the NWSL Chicago Red Stars. The match makes a lot of sense for Swanson, even if the team itself underperforms as compared to Atlanta.
Swanson got his World Series with the Braves. He is not lacking in that department, and now faces a new challenge with another storied franchise. Some fans may not see it that way, though.