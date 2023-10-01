MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson mistake, David Freese shut down, Mariners call out owner
- Did Dansby Swanson make a mistake signing with the Chicago Cubs?
- David Freese declines Cardinals Hall-of-Fame opportunity.
- Mariners player calls out ownership after missing the postseason.
MLB Rumors: David Freese opens up on Cardinals Hall-of-Fame vote
David Freese will go down in Cardinals lore for some of his legendary postseason moments with St. Louis. However, in terms of future Hall of Famers, Freese does not fit that bill. Freese certainly has the clutch gene, if that's to be believed, but even he doubts if he belongs in such exclusive company.
"Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”
Freese went into more detail on Saturday night, as he discussed his decision not to accept a team Hall-of-Fame vote from the fans.
Freese detailed his time with the Cards, which included some uncomfortable conversations about his past. Perhaps Freese won't be a Cards Hall of Famer, but fans can still appreciate all he did on the field.
“Although we are disappointed that David has declined to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, we respect his decision and look forward to celebrating his great Cardinals career in other ways going forward,” Bill DeWitt said. “He is always welcome at Busch Stadium.”
Perhaps some day Freese will see things differently, but for now he'd rather serve as a memory than a plaque at Busch Stadium.