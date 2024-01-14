MLB Rumors: Details of Red Sox offer to Shota Imanaga are wildly frustrating
The Boston Red Sox could have signed Shota Imanaga, but the Chicago Cubs had a clear edge in negotiations.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox were one of the finalists for Shota Imanaga, who signed with the Chicago Cubs prior to Thursday's deadline. While Imanaga waxed poetic about his love for the Windy City and why he took a discount to sign with the Cubs, not all of that is true.
Imanaga's agency is based out of Chicago. He was literally staying there while speaking with other teams. Imanaga did grow to love Chicago, so much so that the Cubs didn't even offer him the most potential money.
However, it's the 'potential' dollars that eventually hurt the Red Sox chances. Chicago's deal was less than Boston's in overall potential money earned, but it exceeded Fenway Sports Group's guaranteed commitment. All of this is per the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Imanaga's official deal went for four years and $53 million. If Imanaga pitches well, the Cubs will have signed him for a bargain.
MLB Rumors: Boston Red Sox lost out on Shota Imanaga
While Imanaga is making the transition from NPB to MLB -- and there are bound to be some bumps in the road -- Boston took the road of incentives, rather than guaranteed money. For a pitcher like Imanaga, who is moving to a new country and pitching in a new league entirely, it's easy to understand why he'd prefer the guaranteed money to the potential dollar count.
Imanaga's rumored contract range prior to signing his deal was upwards of $100 million. Perhaps that was for a long-term deal, but the Cubs bargain is their gain. Imanaga is a fly-ball pitcher, which could very well come back to haunt Jed Hoyer and Co. at Fenway Park.
However, the Cubs are only on the hook for Imanaga over the next two years. Beyond that, the two sides have vested options, which have an out should Chicago prefer.
Boston should have known Imanaga preferred guarantees to incentives. That's the kind of research a front office will do prior to, ya know, actually making said offer.