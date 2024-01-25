MLB Rumors: Devin Williams trade, Joc Pederson suitor, Pirates call next
- Could Devin Williams be traded? It's unlikely, but the Royals are a suitor.
- Joc Pederson has interest from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't done making moves after Aroldis Chapman.
MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks showing interest in former Giant Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson, despite hitting less than .240, had a productive 2023 season with an OPS+ north of 100. Pederson provides a significant bat at the designated hitter spot which almost any team could use.
But his market hasn't been the hottest this offseason, with no team having formally signed him just yet. The interest is lower than many expected, with just a few teams showing serious interest.
MLB Insider Buster Olney recently reported the Diamondbacks interest in Joc Pederson when he posted:
"The Diamondbacks have been talking with free agent outfielder Joc Pederson. They've been looking for a DH type."
This match would be perfect. Pederson would return to the NL West, where he's spent a majority of his career. He spent the last two seasons with the Giants and his first seven seasons with the Dodgers as a staple in their lineup.
Pederson, 31, was an All-Star in 2022 when he slashed .274/.353/.521 with an OPS+ of 146. That OPS+ would be the best of his career. His big left handed bat would play perfect in the middle of the Diamondbacks order.
Pederson is likely looking to play for a contender, which is exactly what Arizona is. They provide the opportunity to win and the cap space to sign him and he provides a power bat to fill the DH hole in their lineup.