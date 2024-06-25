A necessary Dodgers-Angels crosstown trade after Clayton Kershaw setback
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have put together a solid season thus far after landing some big fish in the offseason.
However, there are issues with the club that need to be addressed. Several starters are on the injured list, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw has been out since the start of the season, and he was expected to come back at some point during the summer months. Unfortunately, the veteran left-hander and three-time Cy Young winner had a setback in his rehab.
According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Kershaw has been shut down due to "lingering soreness" in his shoulder.
This could prompt the Dodgers to explore the trade market, where they could talk to their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Angels about a deal for left-hander Tyler Anderson.
A potential Dodgers-Angels Tyler Anderson trade
Anderson has pitched on both sides of the Angels-Dodgers rivalry. He was an All-Star with the Dodgers back in 2022, and after a rough season in 2023, the veteran left-hander appears to have returned to his 2022 form.
The 34-year-old is 6-7 with an ERA of 2.48. He's also struck out 63 batters and posted a 1.18 WHIP, so he would be a solid pickup for the Dodgers.
This would be a major upgrade for the Dodgers rotation and would give them insurance while they wait for the returns of Yamamoto, Kershaw, Buehler, and Dustin May.
As for the Angels, they would be getting some solid prospects in return. The Dodgers acquired Zyhir Hope from the Cubs in the offseason for Michael Busch, so he could provide some outfield depth for the Halos in the minor leagues. He's not expected to arrive in the big leagues until 2027.
Right-hander Landon Knack has already tasted the big leagues, so he could help the Angels in their rotation. This trade would allow them to get a look at a top-20 prospect from the Dodgers and immediately plug him into a spot.
Miller won a minor league Gold Glove in 2023 and possesses solid defensive abilities. The hitting hasn't come around just yet, but he is a switch hitter, which could make him an attractive option.
We'll see if the Dodgers and Angels are willing to do business with one another so that one side can get a starter and the other can look towards the future by adding some prospects.