MLB rumors: Dodgers aren't done making moves yet, reveal their next priority
The Dodgers are not done adding. They said so themselves.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the offseason, signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while also trading for Tyler Glasnow. They won 100 games without those three stars this past season, so we can only imagine how good they'll be with them. The worst part (for the rest of the league) is that Andrew Friedman does not appear to be done.
While the Dodgers are one of the favorites to win the 2024 World Series, they still have a flawed roster, particularly in their outfield. Right now, Los Angeles would likely send out Chris Taylor, James Outman, and Jason Heyward on Opening Day with Manuel Margot as their fourth outfielder. It could be worse, but it also certainly could be better.
Friedman appears to recognize this and told MLB Network's Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio that he is focused on adding a right-handed hitting outfielder who can crush left-handed pitching and hold his own against right-handed pitching. Bowden believes it's only a matter of time before the Dodgers get their man.
Dodgers not done adding, looking to bring in a right-handed hitting outfielder
When looking at the Dodgers outfield, the only everyday player at this point is really James Outman who had an impressive rookie year, but had just a .665 OPS against lefties. Jason Heyward impressed in his year with the Dodgers, but he has just a .644 OPS against lefties in his career. Chris Taylor is their best outfielder against lefties, but he's had his struggles against righties in recent seasons.
Adding a player like Teoscar Hernandez who has a career .887 OPS against southpaws and a respectable .772 OPS against righties makes a whole lot of sense. Hernandez would play everyday for the Dodgers presumably in left field and would help lengthen their lineup quite a bit.
Hernandez being one of the best outfielders available will inflate his price, but the Dodgers have shown no fear of spending with the moves they've made. Even if Hernandez opts to sign elsewhere, the Dodgers have several other options including guys like Adam Duvall, Michael A. Taylor, Tommy Pham, and Randal Grichuk that they can pursue.
There likely won't be a star added to the Dodgers outfield, but it's not like they lack star power. Adding Hernandez or really any right-handed hitting outfielder who can hit lefties well will make the Dodgers just that much scarier.