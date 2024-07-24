MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Arozarena reality, Orioles wild card moves, Blue Jays sleeper sell
- Are the Dodgers realistic fits for Randy Arozarena?
- Orioles can shake things up with surprising deadline moves
- Blue Jays considering selling a surprising player
With less than a week to go before the MLB trade deadline, it's a bit shocking to see that Alex Cora's looming extension is the most exciting news that has come about recently. The stove feels as cold as ever, which is obviously disappointing for this time of year. As sad as it has been, not all hope is lost.
Fortunately, FanSided's Robert Murray alongside his co-host Adam Weinrib delivered some groundbreaking MLB rumors that are sure to get baseball fans excited for what's to come on the latest episode of the Baseball Insiders podcast.
With that in mind, here are the latest MLB rumors for your consumption this Wednesday afternoon.
MLB Rumors: Surprising Blue Jays trade candidate
At 45-55, the question isn't will the Toronto Blue Jays sell, it's who will they sell? It's been an incredibly disappointing season for a Blue Jays team expected to compete for a postseason spot, and they're looking at a last-place finish in the AL East this season.
Rental players like Yusei Kikuchi, Danny Jansen, and Yimi Garcia have been prevalent in rumors, but most reports suggest that the Jays are not interested in parting with players under team control past this season. That means guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Kevin Gausman will likely stay put as the Jays try to compete in 2025.
With that being said, though, there are exceptions all the time, and it sounds like the Jays are considering moving at least one player under team control through next season with Murray noting that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has drawn interest.
"One player that they have been listening on has been Isiah Kiner-Falefa. I'm curious if they are going to get an offer that is suitable because he's been good for them. He's a useful piece and is also signed for next year. There were so many teams that were willing to give him a two-year deal in free agency that makes me wonder if they can end up getting an offer that allows them to move on him and maybe upgrade a different part of the roster that allows them to compete next year."
While Kiner-Falefa won't draw nearly as many headlines as a player like Guerrero or Bichette, he's a player who can help several contenders. The 29-year-old is currently on the IL now, but is slashing .292/.338/.420 in 82 games played with seven home runs and 33 RBI while seeing time at four different positions.
Kiner-Falefa is locked in next season at a reasonable $7.5 million salary, and can help contenders in need of infield depth. If the Jays can get anything of use for him they should, as he's very replaceable being a utility infielder.
MLB Rumors: Orioles can get creative with surprising deadline deals
The Baltimore Orioles are clearly buyers with the deadline looming, but they have the opportunity to be creative. They not only have a loaded MLB roster, but have arguably the best farm system in the majors. They can use some prospects to help them get much-needed starting pitching help, but can also choose to promote them while trading other MLB players to make room.
ESPN's Jeff Passan (subscription required) noted recently that the Orioles were willing to trade starting-caliber players like Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins at the deadline noting that they have prospects waiting in the wings, and those veterans can help them fill holes as well. Murray gave his input on those rumors.
"They're in a position to listen on both of these guys. I don't think it's anything more than listening, I don't think they're shopping them, I just think they're listening. They're open to it because they have so much depth in the minors where they can trade from these positions and then try to upgrade other areas of their roster, and that's specifically probably going to be pitching."
At their best, both Mullins and Mountcastle are All-Star talents. Mullins has been an All-Star in the past, and Mountcastle has a 33-home run season on his ledger. They've both been relatively streaky this season, but the Orioles have no reason to rush to trade them with Mullins under club control through 2025 and Mountcastle through 2026.
If they can trade a player like Mountcastle in a deal that results in them getting pitching help in return and then promote a guy like Coby Mayo to play first base, that sounds like a pretty sweet deal. If nothing worthwhile is out there for Mountcastle, the Orioles know that they've got an above-average bat who crushes lefties playing most of the time at first base for them.
With this being a seller's market, they're in a unique position to not only buy, but see what the market is for replaceable players on their roster like the two mentioned in this rumor. It's far from a certainty, but Mike Elias is smart to listen.
MLB Rumors: How real are the Randy Arozarena-Dodgers rumors?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are legitimate contenders in the National League, but for them to be perceived as favorites, they'll need to upgrade their roster at this year's deadline. Not only should they pursue starting pitching help with the injuries they've had to deal with on that front, but the Dodgers need offensive help as well, particularly in their outfield.
Dodgers outfielders have combined for a 96 WRC+ this season, good for 17th in the majors despite Teoscar Hernandez, an outfielder, being named an All-Star. One name that Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked to them in particular is Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, with the MLB insider saying the Dodgers are "in" on him.
This doesn't come as a major shock. The Dodgers and Rays have a history of making trades with each other, and Arozarena is obviously supremely talented. The only question is how likely is a deal to get done? Murray answered that to the best of his ability as of now.
"I wouldn't necessarily read too much into the fact that they're in on him and that they're having conversations because that's just what these teams do, but the fit makes a lot of sense... I think it makes a lot of sense as a fit, but I don't necessarily know how likely it is, at least as of this point."
Adding a player of Arozarena's caliber in a down year makes a lot of sense for the Dodgers, a team trying to win the World Series. He'd add more length to a lineup that needs it, and as we all know, Arozarena has a history of turning it on when the lights get bright. A change of scenery could be all he needs to break out, and we know, come October, he'll be locked in.
The Dodgers would have Arozarena for a couple of more years after this one which helps given Hernandez's upcoming free agency, and considering his down year, they might get him at a bargain. How likely it is remains to be seen, but Murray does seem to indicate that the fit is a good one and a deal is not out of the question.