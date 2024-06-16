An emergency Dodgers-Blue Jays trade after Mookie Betts’ devastating injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers likely have the two best players in the National League. But, following a recent hit-by-pitch to their star shortstop, Mookie Betts, they could be without him for a little while.
Betts was drilled on the wrist with a fastball on Sunday against the Royals, dropping him to the ground in obvious pain. After multiple minutes on the ground, Betts was helped up and taken out of the game. Now, the news has come out that Betts suffered a broken bone in his wrist, but won't require surgery.
This leaves the Dodgers, a team chasing the National League one seed, without a shortstop for the time being. What should the Dodgers do in response? Exactly what they always do.
Reload their roster with another player to take his place. The Blue Jays could be selling on a very talented shortstop in the near future.
A Blue Jays- Dodgers trade to replace Mookie Betts with Bo Bichette
Of course, I'm speaking of the 26 year old Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette has encountered a bit of a down year thus far, holding an OPS+ of 81. It's the first time in his career that his OPS+ has sunk below 100. He's slashing .237/.286/.342 on the season, well below his career averages.
Obviously, a package for a perennial .300 hitter like Bichette would be expensive. Bichette also comes with another year of team control, making him more than just a rental.
Los Angeles would have to part ways with their second-ranked prospect, Josue De Paula, as well as two MLB-ready prospects, in order to acquire the Blue Jays shortstop.
De Paula, 19, is slashing .250/.366/.444 in Low-A right now. He's a tremendously talented and impressive prospect with the bat, albeit his talent is still very raw at this point in time. The ceiling is the limit for him as he continues to mature and grow into his 6'3 frame.
Landon Knack is ready to be in the big leagues right now. For most of the league, he would be a big leaguer, which is the case if this trade was made. He's incredibly talented and polished, showing true middle-rotation potential.
Trey Sweeney doesn't hold the potential that the other two prospects do, but he has shown improvements at the plate while playing a valuable position at shortstop. Sweeney has ten home runs on the campaign.
But for the Dodgers, this trade opens up their infield incredibly. Knowing them, they would completely intend to extend Bichette long-term, which would make this trade an incredible one for them. If Los Angeles can make this deal happen and then extend Bichette, they would be in great shape, despite losing Betts for the time being.