MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Eduardo Rodriguez link, Yankees Yamamoto hype, Mike Trout surprise
Could the Los Angeles Angels really trade Mike Trout within the division? Are the Dodgers done chasing Eduardo Rodriguez for their rotation? This and more in this MLB rumors roundup.
Let's dive into some of the latest MLB rumors, including thoughts on the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and the future of Mike Trout with potentially another team in the American League West than the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez chapter closed completely?
Eduardo Rodriguez finally got to pitch at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, and the outing certainly didn't go as planned for the Detroit Tigers starter, both from a statistics or health standpoint (allowing five runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout before leaving his start with what was described as spasms around his scapula). The disappointing showing came just weeks after Rodriguez used his no-trade rights to end any thoughts of a deal to join the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline.
Before Rodriguez took the field, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shrugged his shoulders about the past with Rodriguez, and likely the southpaw's future ever wearing a Los Angeles uniform, saying "I think if a guy doesn't want to be here for whatever reason, then c'est la vie. It's all good."
The Dodgers have certainly turned the page it seems on the Rodriguez situation, and perhaps got a bit of satisfaction from their offense showing up well against him during an 8-3 victory.