MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Eduardo Rodriguez link, Yankees Yamamoto hype, Mike Trout surprise
Could the Los Angeles Angels really trade Mike Trout within the division? Are the Dodgers done chasing Eduardo Rodriguez for their rotation? This and more in this MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
New York Yankees not hiding their love for Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto
It's clear that if the Yankees have one free agent wish for this offseason outside of landing Shohei Ohtani in free agency or Mike Trout through a trade with the Angels (more about that in a moment), it's finding a way to sign Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to be posted this offseason and signed by a Major League club.
One Yankees executive gushed over the 25-year-old right-hander in this article, saying the franchise likes Yamamoto "a lot." That's been clear after general manager Brian Cashman flew to Japan to scout Yamamoto in person, and it appears that in-person viewing did nothing to sway the Yankees from hoping to land the electric pitcher this offseason.
However, as the article points out, it isn't just what Yamamoto does on the mound that has the Yankees very interested. It's also the fact that he makes it to the mound for his starts, something that is very appealing for New York after injuries ravaged the rotation this season. As was written in the piece, "What makes Yamamoto attractive is his legit talent and ability to take the ball every fifth day. He threw 190 innings in both 2021 and 2022 and has logged 150 innings so far in ‘23."
Expect a bidding war for Yamamoto when the time comes, and expect the Yankees to push hard to land him in pinstripes.