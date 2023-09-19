MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Eduardo Rodriguez link, Yankees Yamamoto hype, Mike Trout surprise
Could the Los Angeles Angels really trade Mike Trout within the division? Are the Dodgers done chasing Eduardo Rodriguez for their rotation? This and more in this MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
Los Angeles Angels rumors: Could Mike Trout actually be traded to the Texas Rangers?
As we have said on this site, Trout being traded from the Angels this offseason appears to be a very long shot. However, that doesn't keep writers from coming up with trade ideas.
That includes this article that proposes a Trout trade from the Angels to the Texas Rangers. Yes, those Rangers, the ones who are division rivals with Los Angeles and, if a trade were to occur, a team the Angels would have to face four times a season, meaning a future Hall of Famer would come back to Anaheim in another uniform more than Angels owner Arte Moreno certainly would like to see.
If that seems outlandish enough, the trade has the Angels sending Trout along with starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval, pitcher Carlos Estévez and $80 million to help pay Trout's enormous remaining salary ($35.45 million per season through the 2030 campaign). In exchange, Los Angeles would receive shortstop Sebastian Walcott (currently on the development list for the Rangers).
There are plenty of things wrong with this trade, including an in-division swap and a return that would not give the Angels anything immediate to pin their hopes on. However, since Trout may well be with the Angels next season and beyond, perhaps it's worth throwing out wild ideas.