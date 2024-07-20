League-shattering Dodgers/White Sox trade rumor involving two Crown Jewels of the trade deadline
By Thomas Erbe
As the Major League Baseball season came to a close in 2023, the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time declaring themselves as the team to beat. They went out and spent over $1 billion on superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Then, they traded for the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow. Their already stacked lineup obtained the biggest reinforcements possible headed into 2024.
Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox created more questions than answers for the already present questions. Expectations were minimal for the team that struggled through 2023 and barely added in the offseason. Still, they are holding onto a couple of franchise-altering players that, when surrounded by an actual MLB-caliber team, could help make some noise in October.
Unfortunately for the White Sox, dreams of October baseball are farther out of reach than ever imagined. Due to this, their stars are generating plenty of buzz and attention with the trade deadline approaching. No decisions have been made, but outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and pitcher Garrett Crochet will almost certainly be dealt before the end of July. The question is - who can pay the steep asking price for them?
The Dodgers have an interesting situation within their facilities that might become more of a blessing than a curse. Because of this, they have plenty of assets to obtain whoever they want or need at the trade deadline. It's already a scary thought for the rest of the league that the Dodgers could become more powerful. But now, a rumor is swirling that they have the cash to do the unthinkable.
Dodgers could be unstoppable by landing both Robert Jr. and Crochet at the deadline
In his latest update regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated hints that the Los Angeles Dodgers are "heavily interested" in both Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. While they have the means to acquire one of the young talents, they're not shying away from paying up for both in the same deal. Ragazzo also mentions pitcher Michael Kopech as someone who could be part of the deal.
The Dodgers are in an exciting spot coming out of the All-Star break. Not only do they have a very healthy farm system filled with plenty of talent, but they are also about to have a surplus of reinforcements at the major league level. They will be welcoming back five players from the injured list in the next month, meaning five other players will have to go somewhere. The options for the Dodgers' surplus will be demoting players to the minors, designating players for assignment, or trading at the deadline.
The White Sox have made it clear that they are in no position to compete through the team-control years of Robert Jr.'s contract. Additionally, it may not make sense to keep Crochet either. However, trading these stars to the Dodgers could bring back players in or ready for the majors and jumpstart a rebuild.
There are still a couple of weeks to go before the deadline is here. The Dodgers will not be the only ones calling the White Sox to try and make a deal. While they can certainly offer the most for a package deal, the White Sox may generate a bigger return by sending Robert Jr. and Crochet to different teams in separate deals.