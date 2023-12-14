MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Rays Tyler Glasnow trade may have hit a snag
Yesterday, it appeared that the Rays and Dodgers were close to agreeing on a trade involving Tyler Glasnow. However, the deal may have hit a snag.
By Curt Bishop
Yesterday, it appeared that the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers were close to agreeing on a trade involving right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers were expected to receive outfielder Manuel Margot in exchange for right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca, according to Ken Rosenthal.
However, the deal appears to have hit a snag. This morning on MLB Network, Jon Heyman of the New York Post discussed what could potentially be holding up the deal, stating that the Dodgers aren't exactly thrilled about Margot being a part of it.
Dodgers-Rays trade for Tyler Glasnow needs more
Heyman continued by saying that the Dodgers would be more interested in the deal if Randy Arozarena were to be included. He did note that if Arozarena was included in the package, the return would warrant a ton of prospects.
The Dodgers have plenty of prospects on the pitching side, as well as on the position player side. Michael Busch, Gavin Stone, Michael Grove, Emmet Sheehan, Nick Frasso, and Pepiot. Many of those names would have to be included if the Dodgers want to land Arozarena in addition to Glasnow.
Los Angeles has already signed Shohei Ohtani to bolster their offense. Adding Glasnow and Arozarena would essentially put them over the top and give them a clear path to the World Series. But if they can't agree on a package with the Rays, then they might be best served pivoting elsewhere to add their ace.
Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are still free agents, while Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, and Corbin Burnes are all expected to be traded this winter.
Either way, it's clear that the Dodgers have big plans and want to contend for a World Series title in 2024. But given the recent snag, it appears that the deal that the two sides had discussed is in jeopardy.