MLB Rumors: Dodgers rival interested in J.D. Martinez after Shohei Ohtani signing
The Diamondbacks stealing J.D. Martinez from their rivals would be the perfect counterpunch to them landing Shohei Ohtani.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines by signing Shohei Ohtani to a historic ten-year deal worth $700 million. The Dodgers had to make a big move after being swept in the NLDS, and Ohtani certainly fits the bill. Los Angeles will look for Ohtani to help get them over the hump and win a World Series.
One team the Dodgers have to go through after failing to do so last season is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona swept the Dodgers in embarrassing fashion in the NLDS, knocking their rivals out of the postseason. What better way for the Diamondbacks to counter Ohtani going to the Dodgers than by snagging arguably the second-best DH in all of baseball?
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Diamondbacks are reportedly "hopeful" of signing former Dodger J.D. Martinez, with Los Angeles no longer in play for the slugger. That'd be quite the addition.
Diamondbacks interested in signing former Dodgers slugger as they look to keep pace in the NL West
Right when it looked like Martinez was on the decline, he wound up having a huge year for the Dodgers. He slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. He hit those 33 home runs in just 113 games played. Martinez was an all-star and played a huge role in the Dodgers winning the NL West last season.
After adding Eduardo Rodriguez to fortify their rotation and Eugenio Suarez to fill their third base hole, it can be argued that the DH spot is the next important position Mike Hazen must address. He cannot do better than bringing in a former Diamondback in Martinez to fill in that void.
Martinez spent just half a season in Arizona but tore the cover off the ball, posting a 1.107 OPS and hitting 29 home runs in just 62 games in a Diamondbacks jersey. He helped them make the postseason that year. His overall numbers at Chase Field are video-game-like, as he has slashed .344/.417/.779 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI in the desert. Few have done better at Chase Field than J.D.
Plugging the 36-year-old into the middle of their lineup behind Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte would take this Diamondbacks lineup to another level. Arizona has done a nice job fortifying their roster which just appeared in the World Series by adding Suarez and Rodriguez. With the Dodgers bringing in Ohtani, Hazen must remain aggressive by signing Martinez.