MLB Rumors: Dodgers set to resume pursuit of Cardinals star
The Los Angeles Dodgers showed interest in Nolan Arenado at the trade deadline. Rumors indicate they may resume their pursuit of the Cardinals star this winter.
By Curt Bishop
At the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers had shown interest in acquiring Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the Cardinals held onto their star third baseman despite being sellers.
But with the World Series underway and the offseason looming, the Dodgers could potentially look to rekindle trade talks with the Cardinals.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Dodgers are preparing to make a big trade this winter and part with some of their prospects, many of whom are blocked at their positions. Los Angeles has plenty of young starting pitchers that appear to be Major League ready.
Gonzalez notes that the Dodgers could look to move some of these pieces to acquire an established starter or add an extra bat for their lineup and suggested that the Dodgers may once again show interest in Arenado.
Could Dodgers swing trade for Arenado?
The Cardinals are in desperate need of starting pitching, and the Dodgers have plenty of young arms such as Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Michael Grove, and Gavin Stone who could be of use to the Cardinals in the event of a trade. St. Louis has also made it clear that they need three starters from outside the organization.
If the Dodgers want to acquire Arenado from St. Louis, they'll need to give up a haul and part with some of their top arms to help the Cardinals fill out spots in their rotation and bullpen.
However, the Cardinals have not made any indication that they are willing to trade the 10-time Gold Glover and also have consistently stated that they plan on contending in 2024. Trading away Arenado would contradict those claims.
Still, it would get the Cardinals some solid pitchers, and it also might open the door for them to sign a power bat in free agency, one such as Cody Bellinger or even Shohei Ohtani.
But at the present moment, the Cardinals don't seem to have any plans to trade Arenado. Doing so would give fans yet another reason to be skeptical of President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, who is already not very popular in St. Louis for obvious reasons.