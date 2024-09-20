MLB Rumors: Dodgers-Soto connection, Astros-Bregman disconnect, Cubs marquee target
The MLB season is quickly coming to a close. With the postseason looming and a few teams still jockeying for final positioning, the final 10 or so games of the season should be pretty exciting. I mean, Shohei Ohtani just had one of the best games of modern baseball history last night to create the 50/50 (and 51/51) club. How remarkable is that?
But there's still a ton of speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming free agency class. The postseason is more important, but the upcoming free agency could completely change the game. What are the MLB insiders seeing and hearing right now?
MLB Rumors: MLB insider connects Soto to the Dodgers in upcoming free agency
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently touched on the top free agents, connecting them to a few teams that could make sense. Here's what he had to say about the biggest free agent of them all, New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto:
"The Giants, Blue Jays and Cubs tried to trade for Soto, and the Dodgers and Phillies can never be ruled out. Our 13-agent poll suggested $520M, but the guess here is he cracks $600M, or comes close."
To be clear, Heyman is speaking Soto and a $600 million contract in the same sentence as the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are the same team that inked more than $1 billion in contracts this past offseason, including $700 million to superstar Shohei Ohtani. How is it even possible for Los Angeles to be included in the sweepstakes for Soto?
Simple. Deferred money.
If you remember correctly, the Dodgers are only paying Ohtani $2 million a year for the next ten years. The other $680 million is deferred money that Ohtani will receive after his contract runs up, paying him over 20 years instead of 10.
With that in mind, they've effectively acquired Ohtani for $2 million a year right now, which absolutely opens up the idea of signing Soto in the $550 million range. You just can't rule the Dodgers out of any big-name free agent.
MLB Rumors: With price raised on Bregman, Astros could be out on re-signing him
Alex Bregman and Matt Chapman were both headed to free agency this offseason and they were pretty comparable, value wise. Both are above average third basemen in the same age and experience bracket.
But Chapman recently received a $151 million contract extension, avoiding free agency.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently spoke on Chapman and Bregman as free agent comparisons following Chapman's big contract extension.
"The $151M deal for Matt Chapman likely raised the bar for a third baseman who’s a better hitter and nearly as great a fielder (and who proved he could play shortstop in a pinch, and surely second, as well). The Astros don’t like a Xander Bogaerts comp and have been willing to let core stars leave."
The idea that the Houston Astros could let Bregman go in free agency once seemed like a complete fantasy idea. But now, with Bregman likely looking for a deal like Chapman's, Houston could absolutely opt to let him walk. They could look to use that money elsewhere in free agency.
Only time will tell what Houston will do with Bregman. Everything could change if Bregman has a completely dominant postseason that helps lead Houston to a World Series.
MLB Rumors: Cubs have their dream free agent in slugger Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. He's one of the bigger names in this year's free agency class, though he is overshadowed by superstar Juan Soto.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently connected Alonso with a few teams, including the Chicago Cubs.
"In an alleged “off” year, he has 33 homers and his 127 OPS plus is actually higher than 2023 following recent mechanical adjustments. The Mets reasonably tried $158M last year, but he can probably beat that. One rival predicts $185M. If not the Mets, the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Orioles, Padres and Cubs all work (and possibly the Yankees if Soto walks)."
The Chicago Cubs are going to, obviously, make some kind of attempt at Soto this offseason, but realistically, their dream target is going to be Alonso.
At the deadline, if the Mets would have been sellers, the Cubs would have been the number one landing place for Alonso. Now, with Alonso likely going to the highest bidder this offseason, the Cubs could land their slugger if they're willing to offer in the $180 million range.
Adding Alonso to their lineup would be a huge upgrade, adding at least 40 home runs a season to Chicago's lineup.