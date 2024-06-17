An emergency Dodgers-White Sox stopgap trade to replace Mookie Betts
Major League Baseball took a huge hit last night as one of the most talented players, in the middle of a great season, was injured.
Mookie Betts was drilled on the hand by a fastball, resulting in a broken bone in his wrist. There's no timetable for his return just yet, but the IL stint could be a lengthy one with a nagging injury like a broken bone in the hand or wrist.
The Dodgers need to look to replace him, quickly. Their infield depth is already problematic as is, now factor in losing one of your best bats and most consistent fielders and you have a recipe for disaster.
The Dodgers could turn to the fire selling White Sox to look to fill this spot. White Sox shortstop, Paul DeJong, is having a great year while sitting on an expiring contract. He's almost a guarantee to be traded.
A Dodgers-White Sox trade to send Paul DeJong to the west coast
DeJong is having a good year by his standards, slashing .240/.289/.480 with 14 homers and 11 doubles, while playing a premium spot as a shortstop. His production has been surprising despite playing on the worst team in the league. I expect the Dodgers to get very aggressive in the market to acquire him rather soon.
The Dodgers would send over two prospects in this hypothetical trade.
Ronan Kopp, a 6-7 lefty, brings the White Sox a pitcher with huge potential. He has a fastball that can run up into the high 90's and a slider that's even more devastating. His one flaw is his command, which can be improved as he matures and grows through the farm.
Trey Sweeney, an MLB-ready infielder, is much more polished than Kopp. He has a solid bat and has managed good OPS numbers in each stop of the minor leagues. He's slashing .238/.326/.418 this year in Triple-A where he's already crushed 10 home runs.
For the Dodgers, they needed infielders before Betts got hurt. They can't continue to rely on Gavin Lux and Max Muncy at this point in the year. Andrew Friedman was going to be in the market for help there before Betts got hurt, but now, they need a shortstop more than anything in the world.
I would expect them to be very aggressive in the market for DeJong.