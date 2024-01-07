MLB rumors: Dusty Baker's retirement could be short-lived
After his retirement as an MLB manager, Dusty Baker is already getting job offers for his next gig.
By Josh Wilson
Dusty Baker suited up as a manager for 4,045 games before putting up his lineup card for good. In the end, he retired as one of the most accomplished MLB managers in history. Regular season, he went 2,183-1,862, winning manager of the year three times, securing three pennants and a World Series victory along the way. Baker ranks seventh in wins among MLB managers.
Baker, 74, cited not only his desire to spend more time with family in his post-managerial life, but also some of the heavy criticism he and the Astros received down the stretch from, "30-year-olds and bloggers and tweeters." Some of the daily grind stuff seemed to grow to be too much for Baker, certainly reasonable given his age. His contract was up, so it was as good a time as any to hang it up. The only thing that would have made it better would have been to win another title in his last year.
Despite being off the table as a manager, It has not taken long for Baker to attract the interest of open roles around the MLB. Could his pure retirement be far more short-lived than expected? It won't be a manager role, but Baker is gaining some attention for at least one front-office role.
Dusty Baker being eyed for a front office role by the Giants
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the San Francisco Giants would love to get Dusty Baker in the door. Baker is scheduled to meet with the Giants president Farhan Zaidi to discuss a role on the executive team in the coming days.
The Giants recently hired Bob Melvin away from the San Diego Padres after moving on from Gabe Kapler.
For Baker, it's hard to know how interested he might be in such a role going into the discussion. He indicated he was excited to spend more time with his family with his managerial career done, but a front office role may give him more freedom, regular hours, and a step back from the limelight that lets him stay in baseball while also accomplishing his personal goals.
For the Giants, adding a mind like Baker's to the front office would give them one more perspective in their brain trust. After striking out on free agency in recent years to some degree, perhaps the mindset will be to work smarter and not harder, where adding in baseball IQ as high and respected as Baker's would be a massive add.