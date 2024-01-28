MLB rumors: Surprise Dylan Cease suitor, Red Sox mistake, prospect age fraud
MLB Rumors: Prospect age fraud is a constant struggle
International Amateur Free Agency is a time period where teams scope out players playing internationally and come to terms on agreements to add these players to their minor league system. The rules are pretty simple. A player is eligible to be an international amateur free agent if he is 16 years old or older, resides outside of the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico, and has not been enrolled in high school in any of those locations within the past calendar year according to MLB.com.
The IFA system has seen both players and teams break rules over the years. Sometimes players lie about their age, saying that they're younger so they appear to be more valuable to MLB teams. Some teams try to make agreements with players before they turn 16. While these issues have been prevalent for years, things seem to be escalating out of control now with Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) reporting that age fraud is on the rise in the Dominican Republic.
"On Tuesday, Nathanael Pérez Neró of Diario Libre reported on the rash of undone deals, writing that more than 50 players recently had their arrangements with teams nullified. The Athletic could not confirm that number, in part because no official register of handshake deals exists for players who are too young to be eligible — deals which are not supposed to happen in the first place."- The Athletic
Some of the biggest IFA's from this past offseason were found to be lying about their age, winding up being older than previously believed. That has caused teams like the Houston Astros who reportedly got hit the hardest, to lose multiple players they were excited about signing.
"One player who was drawing interest from the Red Sox is believed to have been more than six years older than he was presented as, executives and agents in the industry said. The player was previously not going to be eligible to be signed until 2026 — when teams were told he would be 16 years old. His current age is now thought to be 21 years old, sources said."- The Athletic
Not only is this issue impacting players from this past class, but MLB is reportedly investigating the age of a Mets player signed in 2023 and the player, if he in fact did lie about his age, could be suspended.
"MLB believes an international draft, which would make early deals virtually impossible, is the best remedy. But the international draft is a divisive and complex matter within the sport, heavily influenced by the dollars involved, and the commissioner’s office has not been able to agree with the Major League Baseball Players Association on such a system."- The Athletic
Whatever MLB can do to fix this glaring issue must be done. There doesn't appear to be a simple fix, but perhaps a draft where no early handshake agreements can be made is the best remedy.