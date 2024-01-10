MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease was on the table in earlier Braves-White Sox trade
Dylan Cease always made a lot of sense for the Atlanta Braves. In earlier trade talks with the White Sox, Cease's name came up.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have already completed one trade with the Chicago White Sox this winter. Atlanta dealt for White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer, who is expected to play a prominent role in the Braves bullpen this coming season. In return, the Braves sent Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens to the south side of Chicago.
In those same talks, Alex Anthopoulos reportedly asked about Dylan Cease's availability, and what it would take to make the Georgia native a Brave. The asking price, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, wasn't attainable for Atlanta.
"During negotiations and after completing a five-for-one deal for reliever Aaron Bummer, the Braves spoke to the White Sox about Cease, according to league sources. Chicago is in need of middle infielders, and second baseman Vaughn Grissom was on the table. But Getz stuck to his asking price and Atlanta couldn't offer the multiple high-end prospects needed to complete a trade."
Rogers does not reveal exactly what the White Sox asked for from the Braves other than the need for multiple high-end prospects. AJ Smith-Shawver is Atlanta's top prospect, so one can assume he would have been involved, along with potentially Hurston Waldrep.
Should the Braves have traded for Dylan Cease when they had the chance?
Atlanta solved their starting pitching problem by trading for Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox. In similar fashion to the offer for Cease, Atlanta flipped Vaughn Grissom to Boston for Sale and cash.
If Cease was attainable for the Braves it's easy to say they should have pulled the trigger. However, Chris Getz's asking price is rather high, and no team is inclined to meet it as of this writing. Perhaps as the offseason moves along and there are less high-end starters on the market, that will change.
Anthopoulos called Getz's bluff. Assuming he's unable to trade Cease this offseason, he could be forfeiting a chance to deal his ace at top value. He will not receive the same offers at the trade deadline. AA is a veteran front office executive, and a damn good one at that. Braves fans should trust him at this point to make the right call.