MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease surprise team, Mets open for business, Rangers red flag
- A surprise team could make a run at White Sox ace Dylan Cease.
- The New York Mets are finally making a run at a Scott Boras client.
- The Rangers trade package for Cease has several red flags.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Rangers proposed trade package for Dylan Cease has some red flags
Per Ken Rosenthal, the Texas Rangers trade package for Dylan Cease revolves around the first three assets in the proposal below.
Dustin Harris was a throw-in to beef things up a bit, as he's an MLB-ready slugger with some pop off the bench. Duran and Leiter, in particular, have some red flags. While Duran is just 25 years old and can play multiple positions, he also didn't participate often in the Rangers postseason run. Leiter, meanwhile, is a former top-5 selection in the MLB Draft who has a five-plus ERA in his two years in the Rangers system.
It's odd that the White Sox would seemingly take a discount from the Rangers. Adam Weinrib of Yanks Go Yard outlined -- from the Yankees perspective, I might add -- why this trade package makes very little sense.
"With all due respect to different folks having different strokes, how is Roderick Arias/Chase Hampton/Everson Pereira not miles beyond this package, highlighted by a non-Top 100 prospect, a starter with top pick (and fatherly) pedigree who looks lost in the minors (5.19 ERA/1.46 WHIP last year) and a utility player who was exiled in October? Since when is a Dylan Cease trade an "I Can Fix Him" opportunity?"
The White Sox can (and should) hold out for better, or perhaps use the Yankees and/or other interested suitors to drive up the price. Texas does have several top-100 prospects in their system, of course, including Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford (both likely untouchable) and Sebastian Walcott.