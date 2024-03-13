MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease surprise team, Mets open for business, Rangers red flag
- A surprise team could make a run at White Sox ace Dylan Cease.
- The New York Mets are finally making a run at a Scott Boras client.
- The Rangers trade package for Cease has several red flags.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: New York Mets showing interest in JD Martinez
The New York Mets have reportedly expressed interest in JD Martinez, per Jon Heyman. The Mets are by no means alone, as the Angels remain interested and Martinez turned down an offer from the Giants already earlier this spring. Martinez, who would put the Mets well over the fourth tier of the luxury tax (AKA Steve Cohen tax), would provide the lineup protection they've long seeked for Pete Alonso in Queens.
It should be noted that the reason Martinez turned down the Giants also somewhat applies to the Mets. Martinez did not want to play at Oracle Park, per Heyman, as it's one of the worst hitters parks in MLB. Citi Field isn't as bad as Oracle, but it's viewed as a pitchers park across the league. Meanwhile, the Angels stadium is considered one of the best for hitters like Martinez -- right-handed hitters who drive the ball out to right-center field.
One area the Mets do have a tremendous advantage is the talent on their current roster. While New York is far from all-in, especially as compared to years past, acquiring Martinez would give them one of the better lineups in the National League, and provide them with a chance to compete while Kodai Senga is on the injured list. Another edge the Mets have is their financial resources, per Heyman.
"Word is several more teams are in, but some are presenting 'low-ball' offers in case his market doesn’t redevelop," Heyman wrote. "Those won’t likely get it done for the guy who was the cleanup hitter in the All-Star Game for the National League last season."
Martinez was offered $15 million to play for the Giants earlier this spring. If the Mets can beat that mark, they have a distinct edge.