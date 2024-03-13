MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease surprise team, Mets open for business, Rangers red flag
- A surprise team could make a run at White Sox ace Dylan Cease.
- The New York Mets are finally making a run at a Scott Boras client.
- The Rangers trade package for Cease has several red flags.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Surprise team is in on Dylan Cease, not just Rangers and Yankees
While the Yankees and Rangers have both checked in on Dylan Cease, another team is reportedly interested. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres have also called the Rangers.
AJ Preller is known for making such moves, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that he'd maintain at least some interest. San Diego's rotation could use a boost, as they're currently led by Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Michael King. Adding a player like Cease to that mix would make it one of the best starting rotations in the National League.
The White Sox previous asking price for Cease was thought to be two top-100 prospects, but the offer noted by Rosenthal from the Texas Rangers -- Brock Porter, Jack Leiter and 25-year-old utility infielder in Ezequiel Duran -- feels a little light. The Padres can offer more if they choose, as they have five prospects in MLB Pipeline's top-100. Ethan Salas and Jackson Merrill would be off-limits, but perhaps one of Robby Snelling, Dylan Lesko or Drew Thorpe could get the job done.
The Padres hope to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Having already shed Juan Soto this offseason in a major trade with the Yankees, acquiring Cease could help the Padres in the long run.