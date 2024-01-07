MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease trade interest reaching worst possible conclusion
Plenty of teams have called the White Sox about Dylan Cease, but Chicago isn't feeling any pressure to trade the talented starting pitcher.
White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease has been one of the hottest names in MLB trade rumors this offseason. There's only one problem with the various trade scenarios that have been floated that would see the talented righty changing jerseys. Chicago is in no rush to move him.
Team officials understand that starting pitching will remain a hot commodity up unitil next year's Trade Deadline. That's why the White Sox are standing firm on their desire to land two top-100 prospects in exchange for the 28-year-old. They've reportedly engaged at least six teams in discussion about Cease but are not close to agreeing to a deal.
Some teams might be hesitant to give up such a massive haul for Cease after watching his performance decline sharply last season. His ERA rose to 4.58 last year which was a far cry from his dominant number of 2.20 during the 2022 regular-season. Even so, his peripherals suggest a bounce-back season. His FIP last year remained in line with his career numbers at a healthy mark of 3.72.
MLB Rumors: The White Sox might not trade Dylan Cease this offseason
The right strategy for Chicago might be to hold on to Cease and showcase him for a series of starts to begin the 2024 season. If he is able to get off to a hot start it's easy to envision a scenario where a team with World Series aspirations elects to give in to the White Sox's hefty trade demands. That kind of deal could do wonders to kickstart Chicago's rebuild.
There's also a reasonable chance that a team might give in to Chicago before Opening Day if a few high profile starting pitchers commit their futures to new teams. Teams looking for high-end starting rotation help are going to get nervous once names like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery go off the board. Trade talks for Cease might well intensify once free agency options dry up for teams looking for talented starting pitching.
White Sox fans may be tired of hearing and reading about Cease trade rumors but it's in the organization's best interest to keep rumors flying around as long as possible. The longer they hold on to Cease the better chance they have to make the trade a big win for the team's long-term future.