MLB Rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez to hit the free agent market early
This offseason, Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be aiming to enter the free agency market and is expected to opt out of the remainder of his contract in pursuit of a more lucrative, long-term deal.
It seems that the Detroit Tigers' ace pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez, will indeed opt out of the remaining three years of his contract worth $49 million in hopes of receiving a new and better contract this off-season.
In a recent report in the New York Post, Jon Heyman said, "He loves Detroit, but Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to opt out with $49M and three years to go."
Rodriguez dealt with a few minor injuries in 2023 but has been a very consistent player, holding a record of 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA. Many teams will be interested in his services, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom he declined to be traded to at the deadline, possibly forcing the Tigers to lose him for nothing.
Originally, in 2021, Rodriguez signed a 5-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers, and now after two seasons, it seems likely he could receive another 5-year contract valued at over $100 million.
What teams could target Eduardo Rodriguez and does he want to leave the Tigers?
The main teams that will target Rodriguez will probably be the Mets and Dodgers, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Orioles, Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, Cardinals, or Giants try to sign him this off-season, as they all want to be able to compete, and he fits their needs.
At the deadline, after declining to be traded to the Dodgers, it seemed Rodriguez wanted to stay on the East Coast, meaning the best fits would probably be the Cubs, Mets, or Red Sox, as they would all be willing to pay him.
After not getting traded, Gene Mato, Eduardo Rodriguez's agent, said, "I negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract for a reason. With all of the money, glamour, and fame that comes with being a professional athlete, there is a very difficult, personal side. Many players' wives and their children suffer a lot of instability in their lives, especially when their spouses get traded. I do not take that lightly."
He continued by saying, "Eduardo is one of the best left-handed starting pitchers in baseball, but he is also a human being who wants stability for his family. They are comfortable living in the Detroit area and have adjusted well."