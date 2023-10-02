MLB Rumors: Latest Eduardo Rodriguez update isn't good news for Tigers
The Tigers are preparing for the worst with Eduardo Rodriguez, as he's likely to opt out of his contract.
By Kristen Wong
Following rumors that Detroit Tigers southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez would opt-out of his contract, more ominous news further confirms Rodriguez's plans to hit free agency this offseason.
Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris told reporters in Monday's season-ending press conference that the team will not negotiate with Rodriguez before his opt-out decision.
Harris said, "We haven't had any [negotiations], and I don't anticipate having any."
The fact that Harris has vocalized virtually no hope to retain Rodriguez tells Tigers fans all they need to know. Despite Rodriguez's public claim that he loves Detroit, the pitcher could be set to pack his bags pending his ultimate decision after the World Series.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman first speculated last week that Rodriguez would opt-out of his contract with $49 million and three years remaining.
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez nearing a messy break-up with club
Prior to this past MLB trade deadline, Rodriguez vetoed a trade that would send him to the Dodgers. At the time, he said his decision was rooted in his desire to stay close to home and his family, yet his impending opt-out could suggest otherwise.
Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season; in 2023, the southpaw has gone 13-9 with a career-best 3.30 ERA. He's managed to avoid serious injury this campaign and, if he indeed opts out, will immediately become one of the hottest commodities in the league.
His stated preference for the East Coast could entice the Mets or Red Sox to have a go at him. The Dodgers, too, remain in the mix, albeit L.A.'s feelings may still be hurt after Rodriguez rejected them.
What does this mean for the Tigers? They may end up losing their star player for nothing, and there's little Scott Harris or anybody else in the organization can do about it.
For Rodriguez, the money-grubbing thrill of free agency awaits.