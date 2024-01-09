Fact or Fiction: Truth behind Shota Imanaga, Marcus Stroman, Jordan Montgomery rumors
The rumor mill for free-agent pitchers has been churning -- and a lot of it has been fiction. Let's dive into what's real and what's not.
One of the common themes in recent MLB offseasons unfortunately has been having to separate fact from fiction – and with the amount of erroneous reports, there seems to be more fiction than fact.
Which has further complicated what is perhaps the most boring/inactive offseasons in baseball history, as there have been reports about Shohei Ohtani flying to Toronto and having a deal in place with the Blue Jays and Shota Imanaga being favored to join the Giants, among others. All reports have been determined to be inaccurate.
The rumor mill, despite the inactivity, has continued to churn. Let’s separate fact from fiction on some of the most prominent rumors in baseball.
Marcus Stroman/New York Yankees
The rumor mill for free-agent starting pitchers has been all over the place. But one starter who has received little free-agent buzz is right-hander Marcus Stroman, except for a report that there’s mutual interest between Stroman and the New York Yankees.
Let’s make one thing clear. The Yankees do want another starting pitcher, and could shop in an expensive aisle. But I do not anticipate Stroman ending up in the Bronx.
What’s more plausible is one of the many other options on the market. Via trade, there are players such as Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber. In free agency, there are options such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, among others. Perhaps the Yankees could explore building a super bullpen.
The Yankees have and will consider many options. But I don’t expect Stroman to be one unless the price is too good to be true.
Verdict: Fiction
Shota Imanaga: Giants/Angels
The reporting surrounding Shota Imanaga this offseason has been … something, to say the least. There have been perceived favorites, only for the rumors to be completely debunked. There have been teams apparently on the periphery in talks, then rumored to be among the leading candidates.
I’ll be real: my feel for the Imanaga market is not great. I like to talk from a place of knowledge. With this, there isn’t much I know.
But what I do know is that the Angels have been unlikely to sign Imanaga, especially at the reported $100 million price tag. The Giants, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, are looking elsewhere as well.
Does each team have a need for Imanaga? Of course. The Angels need arms and the Giants need innings in the rotation, especially with Alex Cobb and newly acquired Robbie Ray both sidelined until around midseason.
But I don’t anticipate either of them ending up in San Francisco.
Verdict: Fiction
Jordan Montgomery/Rangers
The Jordan Montgomery market, at least publicly, has most prominently featured the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
Montgomery, of course, was once with the Yankees, who ultimately traded him to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. Montgomery was then traded by the Cardinals to the Rangers and ultimately won a World Series ring in Texas.
I think the buzz connecting the Rangers to Montgomery is legitimate. They have a need for a frontline starting pitcher. He clearly enjoyed his time in Texas and would seemingly welcome a reunion. The issue, of course, comes down to the contract and whether the Rangers can get their TV deal situated.
Once that happens, the Rangers will be able to attack free agency and perhaps sign a big named free agent – and Montgomery could very well be that player.
Verdict: Fact