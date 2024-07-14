An emergency Dodgers-White Sox trade after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's injury crisis
The Los Angeles Dodgers could put together quite the pitching rotation just from their injured list. As of now, Walker Buehler, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan and now Yoshinobu Yamamoto sit on the injured list. That doesn't even include Shohei Ohtani, who's hitting but still isn't able to pitch following Tommy John Surgery.
Luckily for the Dodgers, they have a few different pitchers to choose from on the market this year. One of which is the Chicago White Sox ace, 24-year-old Garrett Crochet.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on the White Sox urge to deal Crochet this season, while also touching on a Dodgers rival that has already made an attempt to acquire the southpaw.
"The San Diego Padres recently made an offer for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but it was quickly dismissed," Nightengale wrote. "While rival GMs are uncertain now whether Crochet will be dealt, the White Sox still fully intend to move him."
The Dodgers have also made an attempt to trade for Crochet this year, but it was also quickly shut down. That doesn't mean they are done trying to acquire him though.
A Dodgers-White Sox trade to add another ace to the LA rotation
A trade package for the 24-year-old ace would be an expensive one. Crochet is under contract for two more seasons after 2024 and he would likely be looking for an extension to avoid his final two years of arbitration. This controllability runs his trade value up a ton for the White Sox.
In order to get this trade to go through, the Dodgers may have to add another top-30 prospect, especially considering the Padres have already made serious attempts to acquire Crochet. His market will decide if the White Sox can add another top prospect.
But this deal is loaded, and it's loaded with the young prospects that the White Sox would be looking to acquire. The oldest prospect in the mock deal is just 20 years old.
De Paula, 19, is the second-highest ranked prospect in the Dodgers system. He's a true talent with the bat, slashing .267/.395/.422 across two levels of the minor leagues this season. His potential isn't quantifiable at this point in his professional career.
Martin, 20, is an intriguing pitching prospect ranked in the top-10 prospects in the Dodgers organization. He has three plus pitches and good command at just 20 years old.
Perez, 19, looks to have the potential of being a true five tool prospect. He's slashing .271/.387/.472 across 174 professional baseball games. He's performing quite well in Low-A this year at just 19 years old.
The Dodgers need to add starting pitching and a deal for Crochet would set them up to have one of the most dominant rotations in the entire league a year from now.