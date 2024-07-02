An Orioles-White Sox trade to outbid the Dodgers and Padres for Garrett Crochet
With the information made public now that the Chicago White Sox are actively selling their ace, Garrett Crochet, the bidding war for him has begun. And it's going to be a huge bidding war featuring some of the most aggressive teams offering up their best prospects.
It's not often that a 25 year old ace with two years of team control becomes available on the market.
With the recent news, per Bob Nightengale, that the White Sox quickly declined an off from the Dodgers for Crochet, the rest of the league is going to have to be massive with their offers.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made an offer to the White Sox for Crochet, but it was quickly rejected. The White Sox have informed teams they are seeking young prospects with enormous upside."
The Baltimore Orioles have a plethora of young prospects and a need for a pitcher like Crochet.
An Orioles-White Sox trade that outbids anything the rest of the league offers
If any team has the young prospect capital to go buy on a player like Crochet, it's Baltimore.
Baltimore has done their rebuild so well that they have so much young talent that they don't have a place for everybody. Their infield is loaded with All-Stars and future All-Stars and Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo still sit in the minor leagues. It's ridiculous.
There aren't many teams willing to offer up a top-20 prospect in baseball in any sort of deal, mostly because only a few teams are lucky enough to have a top 20 prospect. The Orioles happen to have three of them, all being infielders.
Nobody in Baltimore wants to lose Coby Mayo. I mean, the kid is destroying Triple-A pitching, but there's just no place in the current lineup for him in Baltimore so he's just being forced to terrorize pitchers that he's better than. But to catch a big fish like Garrett Crochet, you have to use big bait and Mayo is the piece that makes Baltimore's offer better than anybody elses.
Beavers and Johnson complement the infielder in this deal, both being top ten prospects in the best farm system in baseball. Baltimore is able to move them because of their incredible farm depth. They've done such a good job at rebuilding their team, that Beavers is their fourth ranked outfield prospect. Beavers would headline some farm systems in baseball.
Again, this package of prospects is quite the haul, but the idea here is Baltimore has to 'wow' the White Sox to grab Crochet. This is the kind of deal that does that.
Not to mention, Crochet will likely be looking for a long term extension long past his team control on his contract when he's traded. So, as of now, his contract is two years after this year, but in reality, it could be closer to five, six or seven years if he signs this extension after he's traded.